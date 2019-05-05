Deontay Wilder Should Star In 'Creed 3' Says 'Creed 2' Star Wood Harris

Deontay Wilder PUT HIM IN 'CREED 3' Says 'Creed 2' Star Wood Harris

EXCLUSIVE

Deontay Wilder has yet another ally in his goal to star in "Creed 3," because another huge star in the franchise is totally down with, actually advocating for, Wilder to hit the big screen in the next flick.

Wilder told us some time ago that one of his main career goals was to get into acting, with his dream role being playing the son of Mr. T's Clubber Lang in the next 'Creed' movie.

We actually talked to Sylvester Stallone about it, and Sly was MORE THAN DOWN, saying he thinks Wilder could actually nail the role if given the chance.

Fast forward to now, and we spoke with Wood Harris, the man who plays Duke's son (Apollo and Rocky's trainer from the old movies) and he says the best plot for "Creed 3" is the Clubber Lang son angle ... but you need Wilder.

"Adonis needs to fight Deontay Wilder, Mr. T's son."

Guys, this could happen. Stallone has a long history of putting real boxers in these movies, from Tommy Morrison to Antonio Tarver, to Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, who played Drago's kid in the last movie.

Get ready for your close-up Deontay, seems like it's coming.