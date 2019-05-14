Halle Berry Locked 'n' Loaded For High-Powered Close-Up

5/14/2019 11:09 AM PDT

Halle Berry Hits Gun Range to do Badass Training for 'John Wick 3'

Halle Berry went ALL IN training for her new role in 'John Wick 3' ... hitting up a gun range and trying out all kinds of firearms for some super intense target practice!!!

Check out of these clips of Halle unleashing a hail of bullets, lighting up targets and creeping through an obstacle course like a deadly assassin. 

Halle's no stranger to kicking ass and taking names on the big screen ... we've already seen her as a secret agent in a James Bond flick, and she killed it in a couple of superhero roles ... but we've never seen her unload a clip quite like this! 

She's co-starring in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" with Keanu Reeves, who seemed quite impressed with her marksmanship. Especially her double taps.

Halle, the action hero. Turns out she's just as hot as Halle the non-hero. Go figure.