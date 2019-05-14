Halle Berry Hits Gun Range to do Badass Training for 'John Wick 3'

Halle Berry went ALL IN training for her new role in 'John Wick 3' ... hitting up a gun range and trying out all kinds of firearms for some super intense target practice!!!
Halle Berry wasn't messing around training for #JohnWick3. pic.twitter.com/y605BZYI2E— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 14, 2019
Check out of these clips of Halle unleashing a hail of bullets, lighting up targets and creeping through an obstacle course like a deadly assassin.
Halle's no stranger to kicking ass and taking names on the big screen ... we've already seen her as a secret agent in a James Bond flick, and she killed it in a couple of superhero roles ... but we've never seen her unload a clip quite like this!
She's co-starring in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" with Keanu Reeves, who seemed quite impressed with her marksmanship. Especially her double taps.
Halle, the action hero. Turns out she's just as hot as Halle the non-hero. Go figure.