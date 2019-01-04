Halle Berry Consoled Cyborg In Locker Room After UFC 232 Loss

Halle Berry Consoled Cyborg ... After UFC 232 Loss

Cris Cyborg had one helluva shoulder to cry on after she lost to Amanda Nunes on Saturday -- because Halle Berry was waiting for her in the locker room.

The UFC superstar had cameras in her locker room -- capturing the moment Halle visited her friend and gave her a big hug minutes after the brutal knockout.

It was Cyborg's first loss in 12 years ... but it seemed Halle took it harder that Cris -- with Cyborg telling her friend, "Don't cry, Halle."

Halle has been training at Cyborg's gym in Huntington Beach, CA for the past couple of months to get ready for her new MMA movie, "Bruised" ... but the two have struck up a friendship outside of the training center.

In fact, Hall was Cyborg's VIP guest at UFC 232 ... and hung out with her training team before and after the fight.

Cris was obviously sad -- but trying to stay positive ... telling Halle the loss will put "more fire in my heart."

Halle later admitted, "I was shocked [by the loss]. A lot of mixed emotions. But, she's a champion. You'll see ... she'll be back."

She added, "All champions have to face highs and lows. I've faced it in my career. We've all faced it. She'll be back."

Cyborg's friend Clarissa Shields -- a 2-time Olympic gold medalist boxer -- also spoke with Cris after the fight ... telling the UFC star she should have used her jab more often against Nunes.

As for what's next for Cyborg, she told Shields a rematch with Nunes is likely.