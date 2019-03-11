TMZ

3/11/2019 12:30 AM PDT

UFC's Brian Ortega Training Halle Berry, 'We're Gonna Drill Her Hard'

Halle Berry is turning to a UFC stud to get trained up for her new MMA-inspired movie ... and Brian Ortega tells us he's STOKED for the chance to work with the Hollywood megastar. 

Berry is directing and starring in a flick called "Bruised" -- about a female MMA fighter who's trying to be a good mom while beating asses in cage fights. 

So, she hit up Ortega -- the #2 ranked UFC featherweight in the world. Also, the guy is a legit badass when it comes to jiu-jitsu.

"My main goal is to get her jiu-jitsu looking dope as f*ck," Ortega tells TMZ Sports ... "We're gonna drill her hard."

So, any chance for a possible romance with his new student? After all, Berry selected Ortega as her #ManCrushMonday last month ... and said she couldn't wait to get to get to work with the guy. 

Plus, look at Ortega ... the dude ain't so bad looking himself either. 

But, Brian says he'll keep things strictly professional -- he's not looking to make anyone uncomfortable. Total pro.

