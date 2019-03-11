UFC's Brian Ortega I'm Training Halle Berry!!! 'We're Gonna Drill Her Hard'

UFC's Brian Ortega Training Halle Berry, 'We're Gonna Drill Her Hard'

EXCLUSIVE

Halle Berry is turning to a UFC stud to get trained up for her new MMA-inspired movie ... and Brian Ortega tells us he's STOKED for the chance to work with the Hollywood megastar.

Berry is directing and starring in a flick called "Bruised" -- about a female MMA fighter who's trying to be a good mom while beating asses in cage fights.

So, she hit up Ortega -- the #2 ranked UFC featherweight in the world. Also, the guy is a legit badass when it comes to jiu-jitsu.

"My main goal is to get her jiu-jitsu looking dope as f*ck," Ortega tells TMZ Sports ... "We're gonna drill her hard."

So, any chance for a possible romance with his new student? After all, Berry selected Ortega as her #ManCrushMonday last month ... and said she couldn't wait to get to get to work with the guy.

All about this #ManCrushMonday, @BrianTcity - the #1 @UFC ranked featherweight 👊🏾! So grateful he said yes to training with me in preparation for #BruisedTheMovie, and cannot wait to share what we cook up together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPNTggc9SM — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 25, 2019

Plus, look at Ortega ... the dude ain't so bad looking himself either.

But, Brian says he'll keep things strictly professional -- he's not looking to make anyone uncomfortable. Total pro.