'Game Of Thrones' In Memorium Remembering The Fallen Characters

'Game Of Thrones' In Memoriam -- Remembering The Fallen Characters

What is dead may never die ... and that is why we remember all the characters we lost over the past 8 seasons of "Game of Thrones."

Some of the most beloved characters fell throughout the journey to rule the Iron Throne, including Margaery Tyrell and Robb Stark﻿ -- on the other hand, there were many whose deaths were undoubtedly satisfying, like the long-awaited poisoning of Joffrey Baratheon or when Ramsay Bolton was killed by his hounds. Now that the finale is finished, we will mourn these epic heroes and villains along with the end of the series.

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.