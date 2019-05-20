Tyson Fury to Deontay Wilder, 'Suck My Nuts'

Tyson Fury Hey, Deontay Wilder ... 'Suck My Nuts!!!'

EXCLUSIVE

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder's 1st-round KO of Dominic Breazeale was "highlight reel" stuff ... but it ain't enough to get the job done against the Gypsy King when they rematch.

In fact, Fury has a message for his boxing nemesis ... "Deontay Wilder can suck my nuts!"

Yep, that's how this clip went when we saw Fury in NYC on Monday -- lots of that good ol' fashion trash talk he's become famous for.

Fury says Wilder ain't skilled in the sweet science -- all he has is a puncher's chance ... and it ain't enough to beat him when they square off for the second time ... whenever that may be.

In fact, since Fury took Wilder's best shots during their December fight and got up TWICE -- we asked what it was like to be hit by the Bronze Bomber.

"It ain't so bad. I got up, didn't I?!"

Fury says he's down to fight Wilder any time, anywhere... saying he would agree to a bare-knuckle fight in Times Square RIGHT NOW if Wilder was willing to sign on the dotted line!

Whenever they fight again (hopefully soon), Fury says he'll make Deontay his "bitch" -- adding, "I promise him he'll be looking at the stars!"

Tyson and Deontay fought to a draw the first time around in one of the best heavyweight fights in years.

Wilder and Fury have said they want a rematch -- but boxing politics seem to be getting in the way.

The other guy in the mix is Anthony Joshua. Wilder wants to fight him badly too ... but they just can't seem to get the deal made.