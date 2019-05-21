Mayor Pete No, I'm Not Getting Rid of Jefferson Memorial ... Now Let's Talk Soldier Care Packages!!!

Mayor Pete Talks Jefferson Memorial, Best Care Package for Soldiers

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has strong feelings about Thomas Jefferson ... but that does NOT include getting rid of the Jefferson Memorial.

We got Mayor Pete out Monday night at Reagan National Airport and asked him if as POTUS he'd do away with the famous presidential memorial dedicated to the third Prez and author of the Declaration of Independence.

ICYMI ... Mayor Pete was asked if it's time to rename the huge annual fundraiser Jefferson-Jackson Dinner because Jefferson owned slaves. Pete said yes, it's the right thing to do but he says that quote got misconstrued everywhere as if EVERYTHING named after Jefferson should be renamed.

Then the fun stuff ... our camera guy, Colin, had a cool moment with hizzoner ... asking the Afghan vet for care package recommendations for his Army son.