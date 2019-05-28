Eddie Money to Undergo Heart Procedure, Then Resume Summer Touring

Eddie Money Heart Procedure Scheduled ... Then Back on the Road!!!

Eddie Money will NOT be using his 2 tickets to paradise anytime soon -- doctors have ordered him to take a break and take care of a heart condition before he performs another show.

The "Take Me Home Tonight" singer has been experiencing shortness of breath recently and will undergo a heart valve procedure this week to address the issue.

According to his rep ... Money was encouraged to have the minor surgery last week, but he didn't want to let down his fans who bought tickets to his 2 Memorial Day Weekend shows.

Money powered through a Saturday night show in Detroit, then flew to Arizona to perform at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino on Sunday ... but his breathing difficulties prevented him from coming out for an encore.

We're told the audience was informed Eddie wasn't feeling well, and EMT's on-site checked him out to make sure he was okay.

The good news for Money and his fans ... his heart procedure's scheduled during a break in his summer concert series, and he expects to be fully recovered soon and back at it in mid-June.