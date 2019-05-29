Barker's Beauty Janice Pennington on 'The Price Is Right' 'Memba Her?!

Barker's Beauty Janice On 'The Price Is Right' 'Memba Her?!

American model Janice Pennington was 30 years old when she became a daytime staple as one of the original Barker's Beauties on the classic price predicting television show, "The Price is Right."

Janice Pennington started on the showcase show in 1972 and was part of a TV trifecta alongside Holly Hallstrom and Dian Parkinson who remained the three main models on the show for over two decades.

Fun Fact: Janice was responsible for handing Bob Barker his iconic wand microphone at the start of each show ... totaling over 6,000 episodes from 1972 - 2000.

Guess what she looks like now at 76 years old.