Kate Beckinsale Kisses Date as They Leave L.A. Restaurant

Kate Beckinsale seems to have moved on from Pete Davidson ... and she made what looks like a public declaration that was sealed with a smooch.
Kate and a dude were in WeHo Friday leaving Craig's, and with the glare of camera lights trained on them, they locked lips.
Obviously, can't say for sure if this is the real deal, but they seemed tight.
As for Pete, he spent Friday night on a catwalk ... modeling for the first time at Alexander Wang's Collection1 2020 show at Rockefeller Center in New York City. People are going after him on social media for his walk, but then again people on social media go after everybody for anything.
As for Kate, we can't figure out who the guy is, but we do know Craig's seems to be her go-to date joint when she's in L.A. She went there on her first public date with Pete Davidson as well.
After leaving Craig's, Kate and her date went to a nearby pub.