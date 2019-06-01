What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!?

What's the Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two almost identical images of Miley Cyrus get you in a funk ... wake up and smell the roses in these floral photos -- and then try to figure out the subtle differences between these two super similar pop shots!!!

The "She Is Coming" singer was spotted sporting some funky fashion while leaving a restaurant in London, England earlier this week, and we have made some sneaky switches between these two pics. Use your detective skills to scope out some of the swaps made to this flower power pic!!!

**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**