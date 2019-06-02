NBA Finals Warriors WAGs ... The Real MVPs

Golden State Warriors WAGS -- The Real MVPs of the NBA Finals

King James isn't in the NBA Finals this season, but there are plenty of queens there ... thanks to the wives and girlfriends of the Golden State Warriors!!!

The Dubs are back in the Finals for the 5th straight year, so we've all become pretty familiar with these ladies by now.

Everybody knows Steph Curry's beautiful wife, Ayesha ... but don't forget about the superstar's sister, Sydel, who also happens to be Damion Lee's wife.

There's Draymond Green's fiancee, Hazel Renee, who's always shinin' with that $300k rock the baller proposed with back in February.

Of course, Shaun Livingston's wife, Joey, may not always be in the spotlight like the other ladies, but that doesn't take away from how great she looks in a bikini.

Check out the pics ... and go basketball!!!