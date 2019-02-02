Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl WAGs!!!

Meet the WAGs of Super Bowl LIII

We've been waiting all season for this moment ... the WAGs of Super Bowl LIII!!!

There's a new meaning to Hotlanta this weekend ... with the wives and girlfriends of the New England Patriots and the L.A. Rams invading Georgia for the big game.

You've heard of the Giseles and Camille Kosteks of the bunch ... but, don't let those Pats WAGs superstars distract you from the heat over on the Rams' end, like Ndamukong Suh's girl Katya Leick and Brandin Cooks' wife, Briannon.

Be sure to check out all the pics ... and watch the game, or whatever.