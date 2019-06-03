Jay-Z First Rapper to Hit $1 Billion ... Says Forbes, Sorry Dre

Jay-Z is Officially Hip-Hop's First Billionaire

Jay-Z's got something else to brag about -- he's the first hip-hop artist to be worth ... ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

Jay's net worth is officially in the 3-comma club, according to a new Forbes report that totaled all of his income from multiple business ventures and subtracted "a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle."

When it's all said and done, here's a breakdown of the value of the empire he's created:

-- $310 million for Armand de Brignac champagne

-- $220 mil in cash and investments, including a $70 million stake in Uber

-- $100 mil for D'Usse cognac

-- $100 mil for Tidal

-- $75 mil for Roc Nation

-- $75 mil for his music catalog

-- $70 mil art collection

-- $50 mil in real estate

Add it up ... and that's a cool billion. Needless to say, this doesn't include the net worth of his other half, Beyonce. The couple has been worth more than a billion combined for quite some time now.

Of course, Jay's claim as the first hip-hop billionaire could be contested by one Dr. Dre, who said he'd accomplished the feat way back in 2014 after his $3.2 billion deal with Apple.

Forbes said Dre jumped the gun though, and was only worth $800 million at the time.

Sorry, Dre ... looks like Jay runs this town.