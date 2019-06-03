Miles Teller What's Good for the Goose ... is Good for the Gander!!!

Miles Teller Keeps 'Top Gun' Look and Model GF Shows Off Bikini Bod in Maui

Miles Teller is done filming "Top Gun: Maverick" ... so it's time for some serious R&R with his smoking hot GF.

Miles and his model GF, Keleigh Sperry, are vacationing in Maui giving EVERYONE a salty taste of the envy bug ... thanks to his chiseled bod and her flawless bikini figure. Miles is clearly keeping up his buff bod after pumping iron for the film. Ditto for the porn 'stash!!! Miles, of course, will play the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw.

Check out the pics ... Keleigh's looking drop dead gorgeous as usual in a tiny bikini. There's plenty of PDA and a fant-ass-tic view of the longtime couple. #BeachBodGoals