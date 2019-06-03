Zak Bagans Closes Haunted Rocking Chair Exhibit After Paranormal Activity

Zak Bagans Closes Haunted Rocking Chair ... Too Much Creepy Stuff Happening on Cam!!!

Zak Bagans has been forced to shut down his haunted rocking chair exhibit ... and the devil may have made him do it.

The "Ghost Adventures" star tells TMZ ... the exhibit's closure at his famous Haunted Museum in Vegas comes on the heels of several people experiencing paranormal activity on May 28 ... opening night of the exhibit and a month after buying the "Devil's Rocking Chair." The chair has ties to famed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren and the notorious "Devil Made Me Do It" case.

Check out the vid ... we're told the frightening episode started 20 minutes before the first tour group visited. Zak and a friend noticed the door to the chair's room slowly creak open all by itself. Zak also says a light focused on the chair went out when a power cord was mysteriously yanked out of the wall.

Two hours later, he says a woman collapsed, began bawling and asked, "Why is this happening to me?" Shortly thereafter, she fell unconscious ... according to Zak, who adds the woman was upstairs, directly above the rocking chair exhibit.

Later, Zak says 5 of his tour guides throughout the museum started crying uncontrollably.

After just a few tours on opening night, Zak says the stress was too much and forced him to shut down altogether for the night. For now, Zak says the haunted rocking chair exhibit is closed until further notice.

As we first reported ... Zak dropped $67k for the chair. It's the focal point to the horror book believed to be the plot of "The Conjuring 3," with Vera Farmiga returning as Lorraine Warren.

We know who won't be there when and if Zak reopens the chair exhibit, and that's his pal, Post Malone.