Guess Who This Dancing Dude Turned Into!

This break-dancin' kiddo went on to become one of the most recognizable comedians in the biz, having created and starred in THREE of his own shows ... one of which captures his childhood in New York state. Before that, he was on the stand-up circuit and eventually broke through with roles on "Chappelle's Show" and MTV's "Human Giant," while continuing to embark on comedy tours with the likes of Aziz Ansari and other big shots in the game.

Eventually, he came to be known for characters he created, like Ref Jeff, Bobby Bottleservice, Fabrice Fabrice and, of course, Gil Faizon of "The Oh, Hello Show" -- starring opposite of fellow comic John Mulaney.

Still can't think of it? Just open wide and talk to your inner Hormone Monster. They'll point you in the right direction here.

Can you guess who he is?