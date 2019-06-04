Ty Pennington on 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' 'Memba Him?!

Georgia born Ty Pennington was in his late 30s when he shot to stardom as the supercute carpenter and all around nice guy, in the long-running home renovation show, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" on ABC.

Before the handsome handyman was moving buses on 'Extreme Makeover' ... Ty Pennington was also on the TLC show "Trading Spaces" from 2000 - 2003 where he only hooked up a single room in a family's home.

Pennington parted ways with the hit home show in 2012 after revamping hundreds of homes and helping countless families along the way.

Guess what he looks like now at 54 years old!