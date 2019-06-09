Charlamagne Tha God Get into Therapy, America ... You'll See Less Violence!!!

Charlamagne Tha God Challenges Hip-Hop and America to Tackle Mental Health

Charlamagne Tha God is adamant ... if Americans collectively decide to get their mental health in order, there'd no doubt be a huge decline in violence.

We got Charlamagne out in NYC and straight-up asked him ... if rappers went to therapy, would there be less violence in the hip-hop world? The 'Breakfast Club' host shot back saying therapy wouldn't just benefit one industry, but the entire country.

He also thinks it would go a long way to curbing mass shootings and other violence in the hood.

The mental health topic, of course, comes on the heels of Charlamagne's interview with YG, who said showing his emotions and having a good cry is just NOT his thing.

Charlamagne got YG to confess the rapper did get emotional after his boy, Nipsey Hussle, was murdered 2 months ago. But, aside from that, YG says crying ain't his thing.

But, check out the clip ... Charlamagne insists there's no shame in getting to the root of your issues. He says if more people dealt with their own pain, there'd be less redistribution of pain,