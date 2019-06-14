Nev Schulman Ariana's on the Hook to Guest Host ... Just Gotta Reel Her In!!!

Nev Schulman Says Ariana Grande's Interested in Guest Hosting on 'Catfish'

EXCLUSIVE

Nev Schulman says he's flattered to have an uber-famous fan, who also follows him on Instagram -- and now he'll get a trifecta ... IF he gets Ariana Grande to join him on "Catfish." And, yes ... he's saying there's a chance!!!

We got the host at LAX and when we asked if he has a celebrity wish list of guest cohosts ... he revealed something we didn't know about Ariana. Watch the clip ... Nev fanboys pretty hard for the "Sweetener" singer, even though he claims he originally played it cool when he reached out to her on IG.

Seems like whatever Schulman did worked, because he says she's interested in appearing on his show ... it's just a matter of making it happen.

As we reported ... Nev lost his longtime cohost, Max Joseph, last year when Max decided to pursue filmmaking full-time.

As far as replacements go ... safe to say Ariana would make a big splash.