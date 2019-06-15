What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's the Big Frigin' Difference?!

These two almost identical images of Joe Jonas may have you burnin' up, but don't call SOS just yet! The Jonas Brothers performed on NBC's 'Today' during their summer concert series at Rockefeller Plaza and we have made some sneaky switches to this performance pic!

Search high and low -- maybe even get up close -- to take a really good look at these two photos ... See if you can harness your inner detective to fetch out any differences that appear between these two super similar snaps.

Must be a sucker for a good challenge!

**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**