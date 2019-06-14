Bob Vila on 'This Old House' 'Memba Him?!

Bob Vila on 'This Old House' 'Memba Him?!

Miami born Bob Vila worked his way into the homes of millions as the hard-working host and blue-collar sex symbol on the long-running home renovation television show 'This Old House.'

Bob Vila tooled around on the PBS program alongside master carpenter Norm Abram starting back in 1979 but Vila demoed his involvement a decade later after an endorsement disagreement ... the show was then contracted out to Steve Thomas ... who continue to build the show after that.

Vila can still be spotted whittling around on the Home Shopping Network selling tools named after himself.

Guess what he looks like now at a perfectly aged 72 years old.