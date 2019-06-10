Trinity on 'Trailer Park Boys' 'Memba Her?!

Canadian actress Jeanna Harrison was only 5 years old when she took on the role of the cigarette smoking, rim stealing and carjacking Trinity in the high-larious TV show "Trailer Park Boys."

Jeanna Harrison acted alongside Robb Wells as her deadbeat dad, Ricky, and Lucy Decoutere as her hairstyling and money-laundering mother, Lucy, for over eighty episodes of the cult comedy.

Other epic characters included Mike Smith as the shopping cart loving Bubbles and John Dunsworth as the ex-cop turned trailer park supervisor and drunk Jim Lahey.

The show has now transitioned to an animated series with most of the old cast still contributing the voices.

Guess what she looks like now at 26 years old!