Blue Ivy is the Star at Debbie Allen Dance Recital

Blue Ivy is on her way to stardom, at least that's the way it seems based on her performance at a big dance recital.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's 7-year-old took center stage at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in L.A. and slayed it in black tennis shoes and sparkly jean shorts. It was the annual Spring Concert, this year titled "Colors."

She danced to her mom's song, "Before I Let Go," a redo of the hit from Frankie Beverly and Maze.

Blue Ivy actually performed 3 times during the show.

Check out the video ... she does a perfect split at the end.