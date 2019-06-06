Beyonce Epic Side-Eye To Wife of Warriors Owner!!!

Beyonce Gives Epic Side-Eye to Wife of Warriors Owner

Who dareth upset Beyonce?!!?!?!

Check this out ... Beyonce and Jay-Z were sitting courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday ... when a woman leaned over Her Beyness to talk to Jay.

Suddenly, Bey went from smiling and happy ... to SIDE-EYE -- and it was all captured on video.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

So, who is the woman? Her name is Nicole Curran -- and she's not just some random fan -- she's married to Warriors owner Joe Lacob!!!!!

After the clip went viral, Nicole was CRUSHED on social media by the Beyhive -- so she posted a pic essentially telling everyone to chill out.

"We should all help and support each other," Nicole said.

Oh, and she also disabled the comments on the post because the Beyhive can be RUTHLESS!!!!

Meanwhile, Twitter is going crazy over the incident ...

@KaraRBrown -- "I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me"

@Cyn_Santana -- "How you hover over Beyoncé like that is she crazy???"

@NiaNRiley -- "Who’s the bitch annoying Beyoncé?!"

@KingJosiah54 -- "Beyonce: 'This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split'"

@Quotemeorelse -- "I swear Beyonce looked like she was bout to snatch a bitch up during #game3."

And, to top it all off, the Warriors got WHOOPED by the Toronto Raptors ... so bad night for Golden State.