Nik Wallenda Says He's Nervous For Sister's Tightrope Walk After Scary Fall

Nik Wallenda NYC Tightrope Walk ... Nervous For Sister After Scary Fall

Famous tightrope walker Nik Wallenda ﻿admits he's nervous for his upcoming stunt above Times Square ... but the nerves are reserved for his sister's welfare, as she joins him for the first time since her near-fatal accident.

The daredevil came on "TMZ Live" Friday ahead of Sunday's tightrope walk 25 stories above the bustling streets of the Big Apple ... and Nik told us why his biggest concern for the never-before-attempted stunt is focusing too much on Lijana's comeback attempt.

Nik and Lijana are attempting to meet in the middle of the tightrope, high above The Crossroads of the World ... her first highwire attempt since 2017, when she fell 30 feet off a tightrope during a rehearsal with Nik, broke a bunch of bones and slipped into a coma.

Sunday's attempt will be televised live on ABC ... and Nik says the stunt will offer some much-needed closure for his sister.

Check out our clip ... Nik and Lijana will be wearing safety harnesses, but he explains why that's not enough to ease his concerns.