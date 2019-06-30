The Game Throws Epic 16th Birthday Party For His Son

Play video content TMZ.com

The Game went all out for his oldest kid's 16th birthday -- and he captured A LOT of it on film so it wouldn't soon be forgotten. No issues there ... we gotchu, man.

The L.A.-bred MC put together a sweet 16 of sorts Saturday night for his son, Harlem Taylor, who was hitting the big 1-6. Papa pulled out all the stops for this one ... hiring multiple rappers to perform, and inviting what seemed like the whole damn school to slide through.

Among those who took the stage -- Trippie Redd, Blueface and Tee Grizzley. No word if Game himself grabbed the mic at one point ... looks like he was busy working camera duty.

Harlem even got gifted a sweet ride by the end of the night -- a brand new Beamer, which he posed by as his guests looked on and admired it. Not bad for a 16-year-old.

The Game wrote his son a sweet birthday tribute Sunday as well, describing how he navigated fatherhood by saying ... "I let love be my guide & dove in head first learning more & more about parenting along the way."

Game went on to shout-out his son for being a guiding light in his life, writing ... "Catch every tear, trace every step, listen as well as learn, love whole heartedly & never stop loving you... not even for a split second is how I parent. You are everything to me boy & I hope that I’ve truly made you happy on your birthday son. God knows I gave it my all - Dad"