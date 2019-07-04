Huge 6.4 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

Breaking News

The Fourth of July got off to a terrifying start for folks in Southern California after a preliminary magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook for what seemed like an eternity.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered in the Mojave Desert but people all over SoCal -- from Beverly Hills and Marina del Rey to Universal Studios, downtown L.A. and beyond -- felt the rolling tremor. Some folks in Vegas said on social media they felt it too.

Look at all this #damage from the #earthquake in California! Snapchat video was recorded in Ridgecrest, one of the towns closest to the epicenter! NOT MY VIDEO pic.twitter.com/Bce6CT5HSB — Mikey 🇷🇴 (@MambaMike13) July 4, 2019 @MambaMike13

At the epicenter in Ridgecrest, CA ... items toppled off shelves and mirrors came crashing down. The National Weather Service said no tsunami warnings are expected in California, Oregon or Washington. There are no reports of any structural damage to buildings or roads ... at least not yet.

My dads liquor store in Ridgecrest (11 miles from the earthquake) 🥴 pic.twitter.com/4RC0mY3eha — Zomo (@zomo_abd) July 4, 2019 @zomo_abd

The TMZ offices were certainly not spared, because the studio lights above our desks were swaying like there was no tomorrow.

So far, no reports of injury ... at least not yet. We're guessing some of the folks who work at 7-Eleven are picking up cans from the isles.

Y’ALL IM SCREAMING THE LA EARTHQUAKE JUST SHOOK MY ENTIRE HOUSE NATURE IS TERFIFYING pic.twitter.com/VwWPsxdtbt — Amber Scholl (@AmberScholl) July 4, 2019 @AmberScholl