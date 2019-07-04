Shawn Stockman Predicts Lil Nas X Will At Least Tie Billboard Record

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Shawn Stockman is already predicting Lil Nas X will AT LEAST tie Boyz II Men's record for having the longest-leading No. 1 on Billboard's chart ... and he's stoked!!!

We got the B2M singer out Thursday at LAX and wanted to get his take on "Old Town Road" getting THIS close to setting a Billboard record. If ya didn't know ... Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" along with Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despasito" hold the record for longest-leading No. 1 at 16 consecutive weeks.

Lil Nas X's hot track featuring Bill Ray Cyrus is currently at 13 weeks and counting. Check out the vid ... Shawn's got ZERO qualms about the rapper taking over their spot. In fact ... he's rooting for the guy and already welcoming him to the "16 Week" club.

It's been one helluva ride for Lil Nas X, who in brave fashion on the final day of Pride Month told the world he's gay. He's been hotter than ever since "Old Town Road" ... most recently hooking up with Gordon Ramsay to fire up some paninis in London.

The famous chef had tweeted earlier this week he was blown away at hitting 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The rapper responded, "teach me how to make paninis while i'm still in london." Gordon replied, "Name the day," and the rest was history.