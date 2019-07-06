Kesha's Now a Brunette

X17

We don't see Kesha out much these days, so this caught our eye.

Kesha was walking through LAX Friday with boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter, and as you see ... the platinum blonde is gone ... she's gone brunette.

She performed last week at LoveLoud in Utah ... a festival benefiting LGBTQ charities. She said at the time, "We need to make sure that all LGBTQ+ people feel accepted and supported and that families have the support they need."

X17

She went on ... "It's important to try to keep families together and having positive open-minded conversations, and, for me, to be a part of something that can continue building the bridge to create a safe space for everyone sounds like a beautiful opportunity. A place that supports all people and all love."