Paul George Had a Ball Gambling After Joining Kawhi & the Clippers

SplashNews.com

Paul George took a victory lap after news broke that he's joining forces with Kawhi Leonard for the Los Angeles Clippers next year ... and landed with an even luckier hand in Vegas.

The now-former Thunder and future Clippers star was spotted Saturday playing a game of Baccarat in Sin City, where he apparently won a hand ... evident in his enthused fist-pumping.

PG-13 had every reason to smile here, even beyond the Vegas winnings. Dude has a legit shot at a title next with the Klaw in his home state, and he looks like he couldn't be happier.

SplashNews.com

In case you missed the big story from Friday night, George reportedly pushed OKC for a trade ... and the Clippers finally got a commitment from him after offering up a ton of picks in return. It was the final domino needed to sign Kawhi -- he had everyone in suspense by being the last big free agent to not sign somewhere, and now he's finally got his costar.

The NBA is about as even as it's been in years -- meaning no more super teams like the Warriors or the Heat -- and the Clips have just as much of a chance to win it all in 2020 as anyone else.