NFL's Malik McDowell Fights Cop AFTER Being Tased ... Insane Video

A routine traffic stop turned into a violent war inside of a gas station ... with a massive NFL player fighting a cop AFTER being hit with a taser and TMZ Sports has the unbelievable video.

A police officer in Lathrup Village, Michigan pulled over 23-year Malik McDowell -- a 6'6", 300 pound defensive tackle -- on a snowy February night after he witnessed McDowell's Jeep spinning out on the road after speeding.

During the stop, which took place in front of a gas station, the officer ordered McDowell to stay seated in his car, but Malik disobeyed -- and repeatedly demanded to speak with a supervisor.

As the officer continues to verbally engage with McDowell, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, tries to leave his vehicle and walk into the gas station convenient store.

The cop grabbed McDowell and told him to put his hands behind his back ... but again, McDowell disobeyed and begins to fight back against the officer, knocking over shelves of food in the process.

The officer repeatedly warns McDowell to stand down or else he would be tased. Once McDowell was on the ground, the officer instructs him to get on his stomach, but the NFL player refuses ... so the cop deploys his taser.

That's when McDowell rips out the prongs -- while he's being tased -- and attacks the officer.

The two wrestled around the store until backup officers eventually arrived and helped take McDowell into custody.

At one point during the struggle, McDowell tells officer, "Don't shoot me."

The backup officer, who helped subdue McDowell, later wrote in a police report that Malik "grabbed for my gun as I was trying to grab his arm."

Cops say McDowell "had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his persons" -- but they did not specify it they smelled alcohol or drugs.

McDowell was eventually charged with 2 counts of felony assaulting and resisting, 1 misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

Cops obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from McDowell -- so he was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw. Officers noted McDowell was verbally abusive during the process.

The results of the blood draw were not included in the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

As for the arresting officer, he claims he suffered minor injuries in the altercation including scratches on his hand ... but he was otherwise fine.

McDowell was arraigned back in May -- but he's due back in court later this month.

McDowell has all sorts of legal problems -- he's also been accused of concealing a stolen truck back in April.

Despite having all sorts of talent on the field, McDowell was waived by the Seahawks in July 2018 after suffering a concussion and facial injuries in an ATV accident.