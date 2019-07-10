'Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Files for Divorce
'Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Files for Divorce
7/10/2019 11:50 AM PT
'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss could end up on his own show, because TMZ has learned he just filed for divorce.
According to legal docs, Fleiss, whose net worth is around $100 mil -- maybe more -- has a prenup with wife Laura Kaeppeler. We're told last year alone Fleiss made around $25 mil.
The couple has a 4-year-old son and he is asking for joint legal and physical custody.
Fleiss, who's repped by Disso Queen Laura Wasser, will pay Kaeppeler, who won Miss America in 2012, both child and spousal support -- and that's all spelled out in the prenup.
Mike and Laura, who share an estate in Malibu, were married in 2014. The ceremony was officiated by "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison.
Fleiss rules the roost over one of the most successful reality franchises in TV history. "The Bachelor" debuted in 2002 and is going into season 24. "The Bachelorette" is in Season 15.
157 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.