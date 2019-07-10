'Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Files for Divorce

Exclusive Getty

'Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss could end up on his own show, because TMZ has learned he just filed for divorce.

According to legal docs, Fleiss, whose net worth is around $100 mil -- maybe more -- has a prenup with wife Laura Kaeppeler. We're told last year alone Fleiss made around $25 mil.

The couple has a 4-year-old son and he is asking for joint legal and physical custody.

Fleiss, who's repped by Disso Queen Laura Wasser, will pay Kaeppeler, who won Miss America in 2012, both child and spousal support -- and that's all spelled out in the prenup.

Mike and Laura, who share an estate in Malibu, were married in 2014. The ceremony was officiated by "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison.