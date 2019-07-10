Gilbert Arenas Miraculously Not Hurt In Crazy Maybach Crash

Play video content Exclusive

Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas was involved in a WILD car crash over the weekend -- where a Toyota flipped on its head -- but TMZ Sports has learned, miraculously, nobody was seriously hurt.

We're told a RAV4 collided with Arenas' pricey Maybach at around 2:55 PM on the 101 freeway in Encino, California on Sunday.

The RAV4 appeared to brush up on Arenas' rear quarter panel before it rolled onto its head ... and the footage of the aftermath is crazy.

You can see the mangled Toyota lying wrongside up in the middle of the freeway -- with Arenas' supercar severely dented in the back.

Fortunately for everyone involved, we're told there were only minor injuries suffered -- with Arenas not even listed as hurt.

For his part, Gilbert seemed to joke about the whole ordeal on social media afterward, saying, "@thebig3 the ghost ballers musta sent a killer to stop me since they couldn't."