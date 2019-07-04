Miami Dolphins Kendrick Norton Loses Arm in Car Crash

Play video content Exclusive Details Reliable News Media

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was in a horrific accident Thursday morning, and lost an arm in the crash.

The crash occurred just after 1 AM on State Road 836 in Miami. Kendrick was driving his Ford F-250 when it struck a concrete barrier wall and flipped over, coming to rest on its roof.

According to police dispatch audio, EMT personnel requested a Heavy 1 -- a tow truck that can lift a large vehicle. It appears his arm was pinned underneath the truck. Part of the police dispatch audio suggests the arm may have been severed at the scene ... you hear the operator say, "Cannot reach the amputator [or amputated] arm."

They canceled the Heavy 1 because fire and rescue personnel were able free the arm.

Kendrick and a female companion were rushed to a nearby hospital. We do not know the status of their condition, but we're told it's "non life-threatening."