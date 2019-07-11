Ice Cube On Lamar Odom ... 'We Want Players Who Actually Play'

'We Want Players Who Actually Play'

Ice Cube is opening up about why Lamar Odom was cut from his BIG 3 basketball league -- explaining, "We want players that are actually playing."

As we previously reported, 39-year-old Odom was axed by the league on Wednesday -- essentially ending his dream of returning to pro ball.

Odom was a member of the "Enemies" -- playing alongside Gilbert Arenas and Royce White.

But Odom only posted 2 points and 4 rebounds in 3 games and our sources told us the guy simply wasn't ready to play.

Cube echoed those sentiments at LAX ... "You know, as a league we want players that are actually playing."

He added that players who aren't playing or who "can't play" or have "health issues" that prevent them from playing really don't have any business being on a BIG 3 roster.

When asked if he was concerned about Odom, considering the serious issues in Lamar's past ... Cube replied, "Always. I love the guy."

The move was shocking considering Odom had been training like a maniac before the BIG 3 season -- and it seemed like he was in shape and ready to go.

But as the league continues to get more competitive, it became clear L.O. just couldn't hack it anymore.

Odom has already been removed from Enemies official roster. Baron Davis, Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells were also part of the BIG 3 purge.