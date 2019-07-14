Kylie Jenner Takes a Turks and Caicos Girls Trip to Celebrate Skincare Line

Kylie Jenner is killing two birds with one hot, steamy stone -- celebrating both the launch of her summer skincare line ... and, apparently, National Nude Day. Yay to multitasking!!!

Ms. Jenner and a bunch of her girlfriends flew out to Turks and Caicos Saturday night in a pimped-out private jet that was decked in white and pink 'Kylie Skin' signage -- with branded pillows, sleeping eye covers and even flight attendants. Oh, and did we mention the matching custom sweat suits? Yeah, everyone got one of those too.

The occasion ... Kylie's dropping few new products for a her skin line later this month -- a coconut body lotion and scrub, as well an SPF 30 body oil. They're available July 22.

She brought along a handful of her BFFs -- including Draya Michele, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, Sofia Richie and others -- not to mention Travis Scott and baby Stormi.

When the ladies (and Trav) touched down, they got the five-star resort treatment, with hired handlers greeting them with carved-out 'Kylie Skin' coconut drinks, robes and anything else you might need on a luxury vacation. At one point, Kylie got an itch to get nakey.

Unclear if she knew Sunday was THE day to disrobe in America, but she definitely made the most of it by partaking ... snapping this sexy shot, posing in her birthday suit.