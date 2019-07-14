Paul McCartney Brings Out Beatles Ringo Starr for Epic Concert

We Hope You All Enjoy the Show!!!

The remaining Beatles reunited Saturday night -- if only for a shining moment -- when Paul McCartney brought Ringo Starr up onstage at an epic concert.

Paul wrapped his Freshen Up world tour at Dodger Stadium, and brought Ringo out for an amazing rendition of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter."

58,000 people went nuts, as the 77-year-old McCartney invited his famed bandmate -- 2 years his senior -- onto the stage, and they sounded amazing.

Speaking of amazing ... McCartney performed a 38-song set. He paid tribute to George Harrison, singing "Something," and to John Lennon, singing "Here Today."

McCartney had lots of surprises ... he brought out "Eagles" guitarist Joe Walsh as well.