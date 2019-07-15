Linda on 'Becker' 'Memba Her?!

South Carolina born Shawnee Smith is best known for playing the bubbly brunette Linda -- who aids in every day stuff around the doctors office -- in the classic medical comedy "Becker."

Shawnee Smith wasn't alone on the six seasons of the CBS sitcom ... she acted along with greats like Alex Desert as the best friend Jake Malinak, Hattie Winston as the nurse Margaret and, of course, Ted Danson as the hilarious Harvard graduate Doctor John Becker.

Fun Fact: Shawnee is also one-half of the cool country rock band Smith & Pyle alongside "Galaxy Quest" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" star Missi Pyle.