Floyd Mayweather Gets Rematch with Bone Collector, Wins Game

Floyd Mayweather only had to wait one week to get revenge on Bone Collector's super embarrassing ankle breaking incident -- and this time, Floyd got out alive!!

The Champ took the first L of his career last week ... falling flat on his ass after trying to defend the streetball legend at the $50k Charity Challenge Celeb hoops game at UCLA.

But, Floyd didn't back down on Tuesday when he got back on the court in L.A. for the Quavo x Legends Celebrity Charity Game at the Mamba Sports Academy.

This time, Floyd again matched up with BC -- but didn't get juked out of his jockstrap. In fact, Floyd's team actually won!

Bone Collector was still able to do his thing, though ... putting 'Wild 'n Out' star Dan Rue in a blender and crossing him up.

But, the best part of the game ... the NFL STARS PUT ON A DUNK SHOW!!!!

Terrell Owens and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku went HAM on the court -- really impressive stuff.

Team Quavo ended up taking the title away from Team 2 Chainz ... but the game raised a BUNCH of money for charity, so everyone wins!!