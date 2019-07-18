Rep. Ilhan Omar Stands Strong After Donald Trump Attack

Play video content TMZ.com

Representative Ilhan Omar says she's not scared for herself in the wake of Donald Trump's battle cry -- that she should go back to where she came from -- but she's mighty concerned for, as she puts it, "people who share my identity."

We got the Minnesota Congresswoman on Capitol Hill Thursday in a pap crush that rivals Kim Kardashian. She told our photog, Colin, Trump is sending a message to people who come from other countries like hers that they are not welcome in America.

Rep. Omar says her message is a direct counter -- that people with her background belong in this country and have the ability to serve the country ... that America is their country.

She's clearly touched by the support she's received from Cardi B and other celebrities who have embraced her.