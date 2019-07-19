Priyanka Chopra Gets Bday Message from Joe and Sophie at Miami Club

Exclusive Details Instar

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra partied like it's 1982 ... celebrating her 37th birthday.

Nick, Priyanka and friends hit up David Grutman's Komodo Restaurant in Miami for a late dinner ... followed by a raucous celebration at LIV Nightclub. We're told once the lovebirds got settled inside LIV ... a video appeared on the LED screens with a special birthday message from none other than Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who are on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Priyanka -- wearing the hell outta an elegant red sequin dress -- also enjoyed a four-tier birthday cake that could probably rival her wedding cake. BTW ... Joe and Sophie weren't the only ones to show Priyanka some love on her big day.

Kevin Jonas' wife, Danielle, also posted a pic on Instagram and gave her a huge shout out ... captioning the pic, "Happy birthday @priyankachopra. I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you. love you!"

Not to be outdone ... Nick also showed his wifey some love on social media. His message was succinct but incredibly thoughtful ... writing, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."