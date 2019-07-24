Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged on Her 21st Birthday

Talk about having your cake and eating it too -- Bindi Irwin got a big birthday surprise when her boyfriend proposed ... and she said crikey! Jk, she said yes.

The daughter of "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is engaged to Chandler Powell after he popped the question at the Australia Zoo as the couple was celebrating her turning 21.

The conservationist and TV star shared the news on social media ... along with a photo showing off her new rock.

She wrote, "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life" and added ... "close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love."

Chandler says he was able to pull off the surprise proposal by setting up a photo shoot for her to celebrate her 21st ... but right before they started to shoot, he took her to a special part of the zoo and asked her to be his wife.