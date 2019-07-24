Ruth Bader Ginsburg, The Senator Who Predicted My Death is Dead

Getty

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is alive and hilarious!!!

RBG appeared on NPR Wednesday and addressed the deep concerns millions of Americans have expressed over her health and the possibility Donald Trump will get another swing at stacking the court with ultra-conservative justices.

Justice Ginsburg, who was on the ropes late last year with another cancer bout, said, "There was a senator, I think it was after pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months ... that senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive."

BTW ... the politician was Kentucky Republican Senator Jim Bunning, who died in 2017.