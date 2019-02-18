RBG I'm Back on the Move!!!

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Talks About Her Post-Surgery Condition at Reagan Airport

EXCLUSIVE

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on the move again ... and it's a big deal.

We got RBG Monday in D.C. at Reagan National Airport and she answered the question on the minds of millions of worried Americans -- how's she doin'?

Justice Ginsburg walked slowly but steadily and with purpose as she arrived from a flight. She's flanked on all sides by security who kept a watchful eye on the woman who tilts the balance of power on the Supreme Court.

As you know, RBG missed 2 weeks of oral argument at the High Court after going under the knife for lung cancer. She's doing markedly better than January 9, when she was seen getting in her car after surgery, and since that time she's been given a clean bill of health.

She's 85, and has said as long as she can approach her job with full steam, she's not going anywhere.