Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Emerges First Time Since Lung Cancer Surgery

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was spotted for the first time since undergoing surgery to remove cancerous growths from her lung.

A photo agency got video of RBG leaving her Washington D.C. apartment at 9 AM Wednesday, looking frail but hopefully on the mend.

The surgery was serious enough for Justice Ginsburg to miss the last 3 days at the Supreme Court ... something that has never happened in her 25-year storied career on the high court.

Her health has been on the minds of everyone since she fractured several ribs during a fall in November. Doctors who treated her discovered the cancerous growths.

The 85-year-old Justice was in a wheelchair and helped into a waiting car. It's unclear where she was headed but she did not go to the Supreme Court.

RBG is the oldest member of the Supreme Court and the cornerstone of the liberal wing. She's been working from home while recovering from her surgery.

Justice Ginsburg has battled cancer twice before -- colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. Despite her surgeries and recoveries, she did not miss a single day at work.

She's the 4th oldest person ever to sit on the Supreme Court.