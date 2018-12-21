Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cancer Removed from Lung

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Surgery to Remove Cancer from Lung

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a procedure to remove cancerous growths from her lung, but the good news is ... things are looking good for her post-surgery.

RBG reportedly underwent a pulmonary lobectomy in NYC Friday to remove 2 nodules from her lung which were recently discovered to be malignant. It appears doctors removed all of the cancer. It's unclear, but since she waited a bit to have the surgery around Xmas, it's possible RBG timed it so she wouldn't miss work.

Ginsburg's had a rough Fall ... she fell down in November, and fractured 3 ribs. While she was hospitalized doctors ran some tests and discovered the cancerous growths.

Doctors seem confident they got to the core -- based on post-op scans -- and the cancer has been removed.

RBG is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days to recover, but no further treatment is planned.

RBG's already a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. Despite the new lung cancer discovery, she's never been a smoker.

Get well, Ruth!!!