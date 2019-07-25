The Rock Protests Construction Atop Hawaii's Tallest Mountain

AP

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants Hawaii's tallest mountain to be left alone ... joining protests to halt construction of a giant telescope atop Mauna Kea.

The Rock was in Hawaii Wednesday on the 10th day of protests at the base of Mauna Kea ... as natives continue mounting pressure to block the construction of a 30-meter telescope. Dwayne -- who is Samoan but grew up in Honolulu as a child -- told the crowd, "I stand with you."

AP

The issue ... Native Hawaiian groups are concerned the construction will harm a site they consider to be sacred. Construction of the $1.4 billion project was supposed to begin in 2015 but opposition to it was also intense back then ... and the project never broke ground.