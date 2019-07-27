What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two almost identical images of actor Orlando Bloom get to you. Harness some laser focus and try not to get too confused while you attempt to figure out the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic.

Take a good look around this photo of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star -- who was photographed this past week in San Diego while promoting his new Amazon Original show, "Carnival Row" -- to see if you can dissect this image and dig up the differences between these two super similar pics!!!