Evander Holyfield's Boxing Son Says He'll Be Better Than Dad

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Evander Holyfield's days of being the best boxing Holyfield are numbered ... that's because his kid, Evan, says he's gonna be better than his dad ever was, and dad's totally cool with that.

In case you don't remember, Evander Holyfield is one of the single greatest boxers of all time. A Hall of Famer, and a Top 10 pound-for-pound fighter according to Boxrec.com.

Evan is 21 and just turned pro, but told us he's not at all daunted by his father's legacy ... in fact he believes it's his birthright to eclipse that legacy.

"My dad always tells me every generation gets better. It's pretty much easy to believe, number one it's in the bible, and the bible don't tell no lies."

Evan isn't some Holyfield-come-lately to boxing trying to make a name off his dad's legacy ... kid has over 80 amateur fights and trains with legendary trainer Maurice "Termite" Watkins.

Despite that experience, Holyfield tells us the decision to go pro was a family one ... with his dad finally giving him the green light to chase the money and the dream.

"He's been to plenty of my fights. He really gave me the go-ahead to turn pro, and that means a lot coming from him."

As far as opponents go the kid isn't calling anyone out just yet ... but he does have a dream match up in mind, and just like dad he's aiming BIG.

"Canelo really seems to be that guy to get a fight with. If you beat that guy Canelo then you're the man, and that's the mission to be the man."